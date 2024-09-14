Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $24.06.
Kimco Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
