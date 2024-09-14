Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 267 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

