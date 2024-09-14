Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,581 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

WY stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

