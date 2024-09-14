Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.