Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

