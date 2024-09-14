Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $101.35 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

