Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $153,990,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,179 shares of company stock worth $8,346,169. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

MDB stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

