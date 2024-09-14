Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.