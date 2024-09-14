Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,595,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $277.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.