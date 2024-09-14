Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,107 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REG opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.