Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,646 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

