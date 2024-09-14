Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,541 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.9 %

APTV stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.