Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 198,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 12,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

