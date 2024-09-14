Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

