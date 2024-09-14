Savant Capital LLC Acquires 6,248 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

