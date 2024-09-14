Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,394 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

