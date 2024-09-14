Savant Capital LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $221.13 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.27.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

