Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,483 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

