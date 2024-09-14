Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $172.71 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.14.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

