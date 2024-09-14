Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

