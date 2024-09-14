Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,844.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 211,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

