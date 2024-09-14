Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

