Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $770.62

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.62 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 847 ($11.08). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.80), with a volume of 5,335 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on STB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.57) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £155.70 million, a PE ratio of 602.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 836.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 770.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,043.80%.

In related news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.25) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($141,702.63). Also, insider David McCreadie bought 5,930 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 843 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £49,989.90 ($65,371.91). 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

