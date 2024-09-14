Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -315.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.