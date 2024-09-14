Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 407 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

