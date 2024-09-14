Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 90.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

