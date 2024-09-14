Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

