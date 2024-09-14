Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $66,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 304,709 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

