Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

