Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,992,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -146.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.