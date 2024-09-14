Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.88.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $404.63 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.