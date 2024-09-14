Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ
Nasdaq Price Performance
NDAQ stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.