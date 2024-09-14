Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $125,689,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.6 %

CPB opened at $51.09 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

