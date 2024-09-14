Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 83.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.