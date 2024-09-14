Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

