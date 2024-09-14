Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE VST opened at $85.55 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

