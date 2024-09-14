Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

