Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

