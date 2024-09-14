Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

