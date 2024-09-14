Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

