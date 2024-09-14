Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

