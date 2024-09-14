Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

