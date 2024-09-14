Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,629,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

