Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.09 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

