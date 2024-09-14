Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after buying an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $358.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.13.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

