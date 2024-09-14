Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

