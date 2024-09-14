Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

