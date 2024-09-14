Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 62,016.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

