Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.40

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.40 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.48 ($1.07). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.05), with a volume of 480,175 shares changing hands.

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.40. The firm has a market cap of £243.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,604.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Severfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

