Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Rises By 1,745.0%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, an increase of 1,745.0% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAPJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. AAP has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get AAP alerts:

About AAP

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AAP, Inc engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc and changed its name to AAP, Inc in September 2011. AAP, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.